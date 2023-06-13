The popular teenage comedian, Emmanuella Samuel, has sparked a buzz with a recent dance video she posted on the video-sharing platform, TikTok.

The talented young girl, who gained fame a few years ago for her exceptional comedic acting style, took to her TikTok handle to share a video of herself dancing to the remix of Victony’s hit track, ‘Soweto.’

In the clip, Emmanuella showcased her dance moves and swayed her hips in sync with the background music.

The video garnered a lot of attention from internet users, with many expressing surprise at her rapid growth and others questioning her career.

Reacting to the video, Mabel commented: “Ned Nwoko watching and waiting”

Augustine Puis questioned: “You no dey dey do comedy again ni? or you don tall pass comedy?”

See the video and comments below: