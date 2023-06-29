Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk, better known as Iyanya, has revealed why he is yet to properly address Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson’s allegations in her recently published book.

The Ghanaian actress claimed in the book that Iyanya cheated on her with Tonto Dikeh while they were dating.

The ‘Ur waist’ hitmaker said he would be condemn by many should he tell his own side of the story.

He, however, said regardless of the backlash his reply would earn, he is still going to tell his side of the story soon.

Taking to his official Twitter handle on Wednesday, the singer wrote,

“Y’all waiting for my side of the story? If I talk now, I’ll be accused of kissing and telling, sluts shaming, etc.

But something gat to give, so wait for it.”

Iyanya’s tweet is coming hours after Ghanaian rapper, Ghanaian rapper and singer, Sarkodie released a new song titled, ‘Try Me’ to address Yvonne Nelson’s claims that he drove her to the clinic to abort the baby after impregnating her in 2010.

In the song, the rapper denies the allegations, insisting that he was never in support of Yvonne Nelson’s decision to terminate the pregnancy but she said she can’t keep it because she was in school.

Sarkodie admitted that he wasn’t ready to be a father then, but added that he asked the actress to keep the pregnancy.