On June 18, 2023, a tragic incident occurred in Zimbabwe when a 15-year-old boy allegedly stabbed his classmate to death with a kitchen knife.

The altercation between the two students was sparked by a dispute over a girl, although her identity was not disclosed.

According to the Zimbabwean Republic Police, the incident occurred around 3 pm, and emotions ran high, leading to a heated argument that quickly escalated into a violent confrontation.

During the altercation, the suspect brandished a kitchen knife and attacked the victim, inflicting fatal wounds to his shoulder and head.

Tragically, the victim succumbed to his injuries immediately after the stabbing, leaving the school community and local residents devastated by the senseless loss of life.

In response to the incident, the authorities have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragedy and to hold the responsible party accountable.