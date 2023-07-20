Nigerian singer-songwriter, Daniel Benson, known by his stage name BNXN (formerly Buju), has expressed unwavering confidence in his ability to win the prestigious Grammy Award in the future.

The sensational afrobeats superstar is setting his sights on attaining legendary status in the Nigerian music industry.

In an interview featured in Teen Vogue’s Africa’s New Wave, BNXN, who was also part of the cover alongside Ayra Starr and Victony, shared his perspective on awards and accolades.

While acknowledging the recognition he received at the 2022 Headies Award for Next Rated Artist, he emphasized that his ultimate goal is not solely focused on awards but on achieving legendary status in the music industry.

BNXN firmly believes that with his dedication and talent, a Grammy Award will come his way as he continues to pursue his passion for music.