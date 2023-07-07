A Nigerian lady by the name Nurse Glory who relocated to the overseas after failing the Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB) examinations, has surmounted her challenges and has found happiness in the arms of a Caucasian man.

She took to her TikTok page to give an account of her journey which had started with her relocation to Philippines in 2013.

She revealed that after moving abroad following her disappointment in JAMB, she had determined to do something with her life.

Nurse Glory revealed that she had found love in the hands of a Nigerian man, however, he had met his sad end in a car accident before their baby could be born.

She disclosed that she had later found lover but this time with a white man.

The lady revealed that she and the man’s relationship culminated in a marriage in 2018 and she’s currently pregnant with their second child.

She wrote;

“I don’t know why some people have to suffer before they enjoy, but it is well, I will never forget my mom in haste because she is my Angel. While people were busy mocking me, my mom forgave and blessed me so did God. So anything anyone else is saying is their own business. Let people believe what they are to believe, but God won’t stop blessing us because you hate us.”

