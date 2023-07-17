Movie producer, Austin Faani has celebrated his wife, Chacha Eke Faani on her birthday today, July 17.

The filmmaker took to his Instagram page to share a beautiful video of the celebrant.

In his caption, Austin Faani described Chacha Eke as his love, best friend, best gift, a survivor, conqueror, and the strongest.

According to him, she taught him in 10 blissful years of marriage what forever may never teach many.

The proud father and husband went to profess his love for his Queen.

In his words;

“The Take your flowers 🌺 MY LOVE, you are a SURVIVOR.

A CONQUEROR, the STRONGEST to do it, a CHAMPION.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY my BEST FRIEND, MY BEST GIFT(You taught me in 10 blissful years of marriage what forever may never teach many)

I love you endlessly my Utomdinwanyi… @chachaekefaani

Have Mvd fun today baby!!!🎉

May the almighty God endlessly uphold you.

Amen 🙏🏽”

See his post below;

