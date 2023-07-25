BBNaija season 8 ‘All Stars’ housemate, Angel Smith has revealed that she and Frodd had a fight before coming to the Big Brother house.

The reality star made this disclosure during a conversation with her fellow housemates, Adekunle and Neo.

Angel said that Frodd had picked her up from her place and they both set out for the club.

While at the clubhouse, things took a wrong turn when Frodd introduced Angel to his friends and one of the friend wanted to kick her out with the help of a bouncer after she accidentally bumped into him.

This angered Angel who criticized him and when Frodd tried to quieten her down by harshly shutting her up, it only angered her the more.

Read their conversation below …

Angel began: “I was actually fighting with frodd before we came into this house, we fought at the club.”

Adekunle asked: “why? I feel like its your fault”

Angel said: “It was one of these nights, you know everytime frodd wants to go out, he’ll invite …

He was like babe lets go out, he came to get me from my house, we went from buzzbarr to quilox, we met his friends on their table, i mistakenly shifted his friend and the guy ordered his bouncer to move me, i started shouting and frodd turned to me and said “i said keep quiet” he ordered me!”

Neo interjected: “naa thats not good, no be person wey you go pick from her house?”

Angel continued: “I blasted him, we were shouting outside the club,

I started looking for my friends there or any random person to take me home, i told him to give me my stuff from his car.”