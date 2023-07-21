Angela Okorie, a Nollywood actress, has leaked more chats as she continues to expose colleague Uche Elendu’s diabolic ways.

Angela Okorie, who has been dragged along with her colleagues Uche Elendu and Anita Joseph, has leaked some chat from an anonymous person claiming to be a member of their gang.

In the newly leaked chat, a friend named Nelly revealed how Uche Elendu was exposed by her pastor after engaging in diabolic and spiritual activities.

She mentioned in the chat how Uche Elendu confessed to her that the pastor’s prayer made her feel uneasy and felt like fire was put on her body after she visited a shrine to swallow the egg of a lizard for protection.

Read the chats below: