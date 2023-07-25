Ike Onyema, contestant in the current season of Big Brother Naija All Stars, has eliminated the chance of Mercy Eke and White Money, previous champions, taking home the prize money a second time.

White Money won the “Shine Ya Eye” season while Mercy, Ike’s estranged ex-girlfriend, won the “Pepper Dem” competition.

The US-born blogger said it will be virtually impossible for either Mercy or White to win again in a conversation with Angel on Monday regarding the chances for this upcoming season.

He stated; “I was shocked seeing two former winners here, no way. I’m sorry, them no go chop this money twice. I have no problem with her [Mercy] but I know she’s a threat”.

Angel asked: “So, you guys won’t talk?”

Ike replied: “Obviously, with time. Right now, no. She is the kind of person that if you let her, she would take advantage. We can just be cool.”