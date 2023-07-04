BBNaija ‘Shine ya eyes’ housemate, Sheggz has reacted after his girlfriend, Bella Okagbue indirectly revealed that she is a virgin.

Recall that few hours ago, Big Bella, as she is fondly called revealed why she can’t have sex before marriage.

She revealed this why answering a question asked by Popular brand, Pulse.

The Twitter post reads, “One thing home training will never make you do?”.

In response, Bella revealed that she can’t have sex before marriage because of her home training.

“Sex before marriage!!”.she replied

Reacting to it, Sheggz retweeted the post and told Bella Okagbue to stop playing.

“Lmaoooo iyawo mi, dey play” he tweeted.

See their exchange below;