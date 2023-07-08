Gaius Chibueze, also known as Bitcoin Chief, the founder of Tatcoin reiterated his intention to pay for Mmesoma Joy Ejikeme’s international studies despite the fact that she had been charged with falsifying test results.

He claimed that if politicians who falsify their credentials can be supported and accepted, the little girl should also receive the same treatment. He offered to send her to the US, Canada, or the UK to pursue her education.

After the panel set up by the Anambra State Government to look into the alleged fabrication of Mmesoma’s Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) result released its report, Chibueze reaffirmed his commitment.

In the report, the panel of inquiry indicted the 19-old candidate, saying that she forged the result without help from anybody. It was revealed that she actually scored 249 as against 362 originally reported by the girl. The panel consisting of professors and ICT experts demanded that Ejikeme apologises to JAMB.

But the Bitcoin guru took to his Twitter account on Saturday, and wrote; “DEAR ALL! I will still sponsor Mmesoma. Whether she agreed or not that’s not my problem. Suppose illegality was not celebrated openly like INEC swearing in a President who didn’t win the Elections, A president with a Forged Certificate and no trace of Primary to University Education, If Nigeria didn’t celebrate Elected officials who rig elections, etc. Young people won’t see a reason to forge certificates and be celebrated openly. While we address this, we must look at the entire society.

If you want us to accept, celebrate and defend a President who rigged Election with Forged Certificate, we must also not destroy Little Girl’s future with a forged certificate. I will personally call her and explain to her that JAMB numbers don’t define how far she can go in life and next time she shouldn’t bother Forging one. I and our company @voiceoftheeast will still SPONSOR her!

Whenever we are ready to clean the mess society has become we will start with public officials many who are elected with forged certificates. They are the bad examples People like Mmesoma are copying from. She has made a mistake and she must be corrected and shown the right path for next time! Selah!”