Bobrisky Okuneye, a popular lifestyle influencer, proudly displays the results of his recent BBL surgery on his bottom.

Recall how the crossdresser asked for prayers a few days ago when he underwent yet another BBL procedure to enhance his hips and bum.

Following the success of the procedure, Bobrisky has shared a video of his behind on the image-sharing platform, Instagram.

“Got myself a new bum 💃,” he wrote while sharing the video with his millions of followers who did not receive it well while others adored it.

@mercythesugarbaby penned: “Sorry bob … hope you not feeling”

realjeggy1k opined: “You still got dick bro I’ll never confuse you for a female😂💀”

herdaymorlarh stated: “D one you did expired ??? Mehn you never know what next for your life mom of Lagos stop lavishing your Ade money Abegie ☹️☹️☹️☹️”

fegacious penned: “How come govt never arrest dis senior man”

___.marv____ said: “Hope ds one no go decay like the other one o😫😫😫”