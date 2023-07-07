Popular controversial Twitter critic, Daniel Regha says Chioma needs to woman-up and leave her husband, Davido, if the multiple infidelity allegations are true.

Daniel Regha took to his Twitter page to make his two cents known amid the DMW singer’s multiple pregnancy allegations.

According to him, Chioma Rowland needs to leave her husband if the allegations all turn up to be true because their relationship isn’t healthy.

He admitted that being with the musician has its perks, but the continuous disrespect it’d attract to her wouldn’t be worth it.

Daniel Regha wrote:

“Chioma needs to woman-up & leave Davido if these infidelity allegations turn out to be true; Cos their relationship isn’t healthy. Being with Davido has its perks, but the continuous disrespect she’s gets is n¤t w¤rth it. She’s big enough to stand on her own two feet. No offense.”