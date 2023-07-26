Popular crossdresser and influencer, James Brown has stirred up controversy online by flaunting an unidentified man.

The Duchess of Africa posted romantic images of him and a man on his Instagram profile.

James Brown wished his followers a good morning and referred to the unknown man as his Papito.

“Good morning from Princess & Papito”.

Reacting, One Bethy Boi wrote, “Make Papito no suffocate because of content o

One Tweeter Nurse wrote, “This new Papito from Iraq

One Gracious Brown wrote, “My sister don love

One Nefisahh wrote, “Another Papito trying to get down senior man way he Papito to another lady. James I greet you in Spanish”.