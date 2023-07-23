Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo claims that superstar singer, David Adeleke professionally known as Davido has been blacklisted in Dubai, UAE.

She implied that the music star and his signee, Logos Olori, were denied entry into the UAE due to their offensive music video.

On Saturday, Davido sparked outrage by tweeting a new music video for Logos Olori, which was met with harsh criticism, particularly from Muslims who found the content “offensive and disrespectful” to their religion.

The footage captured a group of men, all in white ‘jalamiya’ praying, then, in a twist, they all transitioned into dancing in front of a mosque.

OBO in the tweet, captioned: “Allow me to re-introduce, @logosori with his new single “Jaye Lo”… Lets Run It Up one time! Let’s take over the world.”

However, his tweet didn’t sit well with Muslim faithful as the content of the video was seen as offensive to Islam. Many vowed to stop downloading his songs, and others threatened to report or mete out justice themselves if he fails to take down the video and tender an apology.

Speaking on the matter via her Twitter page, Olunloyo warned Davido not to make the mistake of going to Dubai, saying that Jihadists are already targeting him.

She wrote; “#RIPDavido🕋🕌🙏🏾🎶 Blacklisted in Dubai 😂 @logosolori this ain’t Sunday Service by Kanye. Muslim Jihadists are coming for Davido soon. He better not step into Dubai 😂😂😂🕌🌙🕋I’m sipping tea in my corner 🫖☕️#Kemitalks🗣️”