Davido, a popular singer, has broken his silence after receiving heavy criticism for a music video that Muslims deemed insensitive and disrespectful.

You may recall that the singer shared a music video of his signee, Logos Olori, titled ‘Jaye lo’.

The video had depicted Logos Olori on a building singing and making prayer gestures while other Muslims were below religiously carrying out their Salah.

This didn’t sit well with many and they took to social media to call out the singer and berate him for it.

The DMW boss has broken silence in series of Twitter post. In one of his post, he utilized the lyrics of one or his songs to note that he didn’t want to fight.

He said:

“I wan make u show me, make we no dey fight”.

In another Twitter post, he said:

“Una know say ‘Feel’ never start Abi? IN FACT ‘Unavailable’ never start!

No choice logos!! Them go feel am!! MEN MOUNT”.

See his post below: