Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Adekunle Gold has warned his colleagues not to attend concerts at Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile Ife, Osun state.

The OAU official page took to Twitter to invite artistes to organize their shows at the university, promising an entertaining all round show.

The invitation came after a much stressful event at Lagos State University (LASU) in which musicians including Odumodublvck and Bella Shmurda were assaulted by suspected cultists.

Reacting to OAU’s invitation, Adekunle Gold accused them of lying and advised his colleagues not to listen to them. The singer went on to recall an event at the university in 2015 when he was humiliated at his hotel after performing his only song at the time, Sade.

OAU wrote; “Bring your Concerts to OAU, we love fun here. Just dobale, singer nice songs and it’s a party mate. #OAUTwitter”

Adekunle Gold replied;

“Don’t listen to them! Fucking Liars.

Poor what?!

I had Just one song out then (SADE), those fuckers knew it! they booked me! I prostrated for the students (No wham). I hyped the crowd up, performed Acapella, Sang the full song (SADE), Entered the crowd, Performed again. came back to the stage did the same thing again!”

