Legendary Nigerian singer and songwriter Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba has addressed the drama revolving around his marriage.

2Face shared multiple photos of his wife in a video, not giving a care about what social media users will say or have been saying.

The proud father of seven told the perfectionists who can’t accept their faults to cancel him and his wife from their couple goals.

2Face taunted those who expect perfection from his marriage, urged them to leave them be.

“And STILLLLLLL!!

LYTID

Fuck what u heard.

Abeg as una too perfect make una feel free to cancel us as couple goals.

Make una enjoy una perfect lives.

We no fit vex for una

May Allah guide and protect all of us 😜

As una”