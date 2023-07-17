According to a reports, there is an alleged incident involving actress Funke Akindele and her colleague Nse Ikpe Etim.

In a video that went viral on Instagram, Nse Ikpe Etim is said to have threatened to expose Funke Akindele.

The report mentions that Kate Henshaw also threatened to pay back Funke Akindele for capturing her unaware and posting it on a group chat.

In response to the situation, Funke Akindele is said to have begged Nse Ikpe Etim, asking for forgiveness and promising to delete the video she had posted.

The report includes a quote from Funke Akindele saying, “Nse stop nau. I no wear wig. Nse abeg na make I wear my wig. Nse abeg nau no vex. Oya Nse I am sorry please make I wear my wig. Please, I will delete your video. They haven’t seen it yet.”

