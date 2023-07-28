Apostle Johnson Suleman, senior pastor and general overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, criticizes Happie Boys for being ungrateful to Papa OPM.

This comes just days after a video of one of the former Chicken Republic security officers berating Apostle Chinyere of OPM surfaced.

During a church service, Apostle Suleman digressed to discuss the Happie Boys and how they are ungrateful and disrespectful.

According to the clergyman, he felt moved when he heard Apostle Chinyere Chibuzor collapse at the airport amidst the tantrums hauled at him by those he helped.

Suleman, however, vowed to bring Happie Boys back to Nigeria from Cyprus if they persist or react in any form to his speech.

“I know how to bring them back; I’m not joking. If they’re watching me now and I hear pim from them, I will bring them back,” he said in part.

He pressed on to speak on overlooking erring helpers as he insists on walking away other than ridiculing one’s helper.

“Anybody who you have eaten from, even if they hurt you tomorrow, walk away and leave them to Jesus,” Suleman added.

