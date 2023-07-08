A young woman from Nigeria has joined the list of women claiming to be carrying David ‘Davido’ Adeleke’s unborn children.

The unidentified woman who seemed to be making jest said that she is pregnant for Davido and that their sexual encounter took place in a bar.

She said this in a video conversation with her roommate, who expressed worry over her protruding tummy. The accuser was eating a pot of food when her friend wondered why she carried the entire pot.

She said that she does not understand the way she has been eating too frequently of late. Her roommate playfully opined that she was pregnant and she affirmed carrying a child for Davido.

According to the lady, she met Davido at club DNA in Lagos during one other night outings with the friend she was talking to.

Among the list of women claiming to be pregnant for OBO are Anita Brown, Ivanna Bay, Korra Obidi, Kenyan vixen, Pendo Stacy and a host of others.

Watch the video below: