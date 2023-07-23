Popular Nollywood actress and producer, Iyabo Ojo has taken to social media to voice out her frustrations at the increased hardship suffered by Nigerians.

Sharing on her verified Instagram page, the Nollywood veteran reacted to the government’s plan to offer N8,000 monthly to needy residents, wondering whether the people have the resilience to weather the storm till the promised “Renewed Hope” arrives.

The actress spoke about the country’s gloomy position, particularly the ongoing food crisis. She labeled the government’s proposed palliative care strategy a “joke” and a “slap” in the face to the suffering people.

Iyabo Ojo wrote;

“I hope Nigerians have the strength to hold on b4 we begin to reap this our imaginary Renewed Hope….. There is serious hunger in the land, and 8k monthly to the poor is definitely not the solution… That is definitely a joke & a slap.”