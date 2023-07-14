Popular Music executive, singer and producer, Michael Collins Ajereh better known as Don Jazzy, has expressed regret at not signing singers, Teni and Simi.

In a recent interview, the founder of Mavins Record revealed that he had an opportunity to sign Teni, but he didn’t and he regrets his decision now.

Speaking on Simi, Don Jazzy revealed that he likes her and wishes he did sign her.

He also revealed that he had the opportunity to sign Davido, but he knew Davido would figure things in his own.

For Wizkid, he had an interest in him but Banky W got him first; he had also planned to sign Falz, but it come to reality.

“I like Simi, I didn’t sign her. I wish did. I like Teni, but I didn’t sign her. I wish I did. I had the opportunity of signing Davido but I didn’t because I kind of figured that I would be fine. Wizkid, obviously. I couldn’t because Banky W got him first. That would have been amazing. Falz, I love this work. We almost had a deal”.