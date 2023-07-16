Popular Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie has replied her colleague, Funke Akindele for threatening her.

The box office queen shared a video from one of their fights in her movie, Battle on Buka Street.

Accompanying the video, Funke Akindele asked for the home address of Mercy Johnson, as she revealed that she plans to break the actress’s head.

“Please I need @mercyjohnsonokojie’s home address!!! I wan go break her head”.

Reacting, Mercy Johnson told Funke to allow the headless breathe and stop suffocating them.

“Emi ke. Let the headless breathe, don’t suffocate them. Teeth go drop ooo, I dey Lekki”.

Responding to her, Funke Akindele made it known that it’s because of Mercy Johnson’s husband, Prince Odi Okojie she has refrained from attacking her.

“Oya nau. You go hear word. Na becos of bros I never attack you”.

