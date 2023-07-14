Nigerian music producer, Philkeys has revealed how he turned down Kizz Daniel’s N50,000 offer for a studio session when the singer was still up-and-coming.

Philkeys turned down the offer because he was already working with King Sunny Ade and his charges had surpassed N50,000.

However, the two later collaborated on several songs after Kizz Daniel became a star. Philkeys made this revelation during a recent interview with MTV Base Africa.



“Kizz Daniel reached out to me. He was not signed then. He told me that he had a certain amount of money, I think N50k, that he wanted to work with me.

“But my charges don pass N50k by that time wey I come dey work for Sunny Ade. That time I be big boy. I was like, ‘No o, I’m not doing.’

“I was gonna see if he was going to call me back but he didn’t call me back, so we just allowed that part to slide. Then, when he blew up, he called me back saying that he wanted to work with me,” he said.