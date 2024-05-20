The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has sent a heartfelt message to his daughter, Princess Adeola, on her 30th birthday.

Taking to his Instagram page, the monarch shared beautiful He expressed his gratitude for her successful life and asked God to continue guiding her.

He remembered their past conversations, from discussing her education at age 10 to emphasizing the importance of morals and well-being at age 20.

Now, Ooni of Ife kindly requests that his daughter bring a suitable husband to meet him.

The Ooni’s message reads:

“Princess Adeola, Aanuoluwapo, Atutunini, Bamdefe Ogunwusi, Omo Ojaja II. I am truly grateful for the fulfilling life you have lived. May God Almighty continue to be with you in all your endeavors. Amen!

When you turned 10, your father would talk to you about school and your future. At 20, he encouraged you to listen and understand the importance of morals and well-being, even as you sought independence.

Now that you are 30, you are a grown woman. Your father senses that you no longer wish to be advised as independence has finally set in.

I talked 10 to you and I got your subtle independence behaviour in return, I talked 20 to you and still got your near obvious independence behaviour in return. Now I’m talking 30 to a grown woman, so go and bring husband to daddy o…

With love from the throne of Oduduwa.

Congratulations, and may God continue to guide you in all your pursuits”.

