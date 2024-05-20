In a heartwarming display of support, Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael has shown kindness to the family of his late friend, Junior Pope.

Recall that Jnr Pope was buried on Friday. His funeral was attended by his family, friends and colleagues including Zubby.

During the funeral service, Zubby Michael gave the family of Late Junior Pope, a cash gift.

However, the gesture has sparked a mix of reactions from fans and followers.

While some have praised Zubby Michael’s kindness and generosity, others have questioned why he didn’t give the money directly to Junior Pope’s wife and children.

Some have also speculated that fellow actress Angela Okorie, with whom Zubby Michael has had a public feud, will accuse him of showing off.

One Chic Apparel Hub wrote, “Angela is putting on ring light

One V-Treasure wrote, “Why didn’t you give it to his wife? She’s the one with his kids

One Gmerita wrote, “Why not just send to her account?

One Black Lover101 wrote, “Angela go say na show off

One Morire Lesley wrote, “All this is supposed to be given to his wife because of the children. Hopefully, the family doesn’t get selfish and hands it over to the wife

One Ada Diuto wrote, “Prophetess Angela go still say him wan biy the future of JP’s family members

One Effe Deborah wrote, “Angela dey set ring light

One Ademilade As wrote, “Zubby na proud and arrogant person right from day one. All this na show off”.

See below;

ALSO READ: “How can you be telling a married man not to break your heart” – Rita Edochie queries ladies who date married men