A Nigerian woman has shared her story of how learning martial arts helped her defend herself against her abusive husband.

Before, he would hit her for no, reason, but after she started taking Taekwondo classes, she gained the confidence to stand up for herself.

During a fight, she used her new skills to defend herself, and her abusive husband ‘s behavior changed completely.

She wrote, “During the early years of my marriage,my husband

used to beat me Ever since I learn local Taekwondo he doesn’t try it again, I gave him onelow block uppercut he changed.”

People online are praising her for taking control of her situation.

o55ey wrote: “Bruce Lee and the sisterhood are proud of you.👏🏾🙌🏼🥂”

anita__chi commented: “lol 😂 😂 warrisdis🤣🤣he didn’t know you were learning taekwondo 🥋 😂”

adejare_bolaji said: “The sisterhood is proud of you ! Infact I am laughing myself to stupor right now, imagination the look on your husband’s face when he received the uppercut!”

brownie_iny penned: “😂😂😂 orrr when I say retaliate una go form prim and proper 🤣🤣”

showzbaba stated: “😂😂I like this woman”

