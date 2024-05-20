Nigerian actress, Rita Edochie has addressed women who engage in relationships with married men.

In a candid post, she questioned the logic behind asking a married man not to break their heart, given that he has already cheated on his wife.

The message by Rita Edochie served as a wake-up call to women who involve themselves with married men, cautioning them against potential heartbreak.

The veteran actress pointed out that caging a man no longer works.

According to her, women need to be aware of their worth and the likely outcome of such relationships.

In her words:

“I don’t understand some women oooo. How can you be telling a married man not to break your heart? If he can cheat on his wife, my friend who are you?

THIS IS FUNNY ……

A CHEAT IS WHOM YOU ARE TELLING NOT TO BREAK YOUR HEART?

HE LEFT HIS WIFE FOR YOU

WHAT MAKES YOU THINK HE WON’T LEAVE YOU FOR ANOTHER WOMAN?

OR YOU THINK YOU ARE THE ONLY ONE WITH A BOLEHOLE INSIDE YOUR SKIRT ?

MY DARLING RELAX, HE HAS NOT EVEN STARTED FETCHING WATER YET, BY THE TIME HE STARTS JUMPING FROM ONE BOLEHOLE TO ANOTHER BODY GO TELL YOU, YOU WILL UNDERSTAND THAT THE WORLD DOESN’T REVOLVE AROUND YOU .

HIS WIFE WAS WITH HIM FIRST, THEN YOU CAME IN, HE GO STILL LEAVE YOU GO FIND ANOTHER PERSON

BOTTLING NO DEY WORK AGAIN LIKE THIS .

IT’S STILL HAPPY SUNDAY FROM ME GREAT LOVERS OF RITA EDOCHIE”.

See below;

