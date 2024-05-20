Former Big Brother Naija season 5 housemate, Ka3na Jones, has declared herself a young billionaire as she reportedly acquires a significant sum of $900 million from her late husband’s properties.

The reality TV star took to Instagram to announce the news.

Sharing screenshot of the message she received from her agents, Ka3na Jones declared her retirement as a young billionaire.

“($900,000,000) while I Sleep🙌🏽🍾RETIRING AS A YOUNG BILLIONAIRE $$€€£££££££££££ #Ka3naTheBossLady

Andrea took the photos,” she wrote.

Ka3na’s post has sparked excitement and congratulations from her fans and followers.

However, some people slammed her and accused her of living a fake life.

See below;

ALSO READ: “You people should leave Junior Pope’s wife alone. Leave her alone let his soul rest in peace” — Rita Edochie And Chinwe Owoh pleads in tears (Video)