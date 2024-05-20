In a recent audio interview, Late Nigerian singer, Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba has reiterated his claim that his grandson, Liam, is not his son’s child.

He alleged that his wife’s concubine is responsible for Mohbad’s death and demanded a DNA test to prove the child’s paternity.

Aloba claimed that Wunmi, Mohbad’s wife, is avoiding a DNA test, which raises suspicions.

He also pointed out that Liam has bow legs, a trait not found in the Aloba family.

Mohbad’s father urged Wunmi to take Liam to his real father and seeks justice for his son’s death, which he believes was orchestrated by wicked individuals.

In another audio clip, Aloba emphasizes that he will not accept Liam as his grandchild since Mohbad did not acknowledge him as his son during his lifetime. He vows to continue fighting for justice and appeals to Nigerians for support.

“FROM BABA MOHBAD: All The names Mohbad mentioned in the petition he wrote, were involved in his de*th. I still insist that his wife’s concubine k!lled him. This is why DNA is a must.

Wunmi said my son deflowered her so why is she running away from DNA? Liam has ‘bow legs’. We don’t have bow legs in The Aloba family. She should take the boy to his father. It is so sad that these w! cked people k!Iled my son at his prime. Nigerians should please support me as I fight for Justice for my son”

