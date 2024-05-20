Following DJ Cuppy’s recent baptism, her mother, Nana Otedola, has offered a heartfelt prayer for her daughter to find a partner who shares her faith.

Recall that the singer, whose real name is Florence Otedola, was baptized alongside her younger sister, Temi Otedola, in a ceremony attended by their mother.

Following her baptism, DJ Cuppy’s mother, Nana Otedola said powerful prayers for her daughter.

In a chat released by the disk jockey, she wrote:

“Now that you are becoming your best self and fully united with God, when you are not watching, you will meet a man on his own best self-journey. God will give you a man who is running after Him, IJN.”

