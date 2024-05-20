Nigerian singer, Spyro, whose real name is Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, has confessed his admiration for BBNaija star, Nengi Hampson.

In a recent Instagram post, he recalled an interview where he was asked which female celebrity he would avoid being alone with.

Spyro jokingly named Nengi Hampson, saying he tries to avoid temptation by steering clear of her.

He went on to share a personal encounter with Nengi at a show where they sat opposite each other.

He admitted to rebuking the devil to leave his head until he had to quickly leave the scene.

In his words;

“An interviewer recently asked me, which female in this industry would you never allow yourself to be left in a room with? Guess who I named? That would be NENGI I no de like de too form like say I be JESUS, I am just his BOY, I ain’t him So I FLEE FROM EVERY APPEARANCE OF NENGI make dem no go get me.

“Humnnnn…. Naso I jam her for one show, she sat right opposite me and I kept rebuking the devil to leave my head till I had to run”

