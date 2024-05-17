The funeral mass for late Nollywood actor, Junior Pope Odonwodo, is currently underway at Saint Peter’s Catholic Church, Ukehe, in Nsukka, Igboetiti Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Recall that tragedy struck on April 10 when Junior Pope died in a boat accident on the Anam River, alongside three other crew members, after a movie shoot.

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has suspended all film productions in riverine areas and films involving boat rides following the incident.

The funeral ceremony of Junior Pope is currently ongoing.

Photos from the emotional ceremony have emerged, showing the actor’s colleagues, friends, and family gathered to pay their last respects.

Junior Pope’s body arrived in his hometown earlier today, ahead of the burial ceremony.

See photos below;

ALSO READ: “Sometimes I wonder how you have been able to cope with such an energetic child” Actor Browny Igboegwu celebrates wife, Becky on mother’s day