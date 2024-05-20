A young boy refused to attend school because of the shoes his grandmother bought for him.

His aunt shared a photo of the boy wearing the shoes, which appear to be styled for a girl.

In the photo, the boy looks unhappy and is clearly unwilling to wear the shoes to school.

Sharing the photo, the lady wrote;

“My nephew is refusing to go to school because of the school shoes that Grandma bought for him.”

Social media users have responded with understanding and humor, recognizing that the shoes may cause the boy embarrassment and affect his self-esteem.

b_uniqu.e commented: “But wearing this to school is enough to affect self esteem especially with youngsters. Imagine the ridicule he’ll be subjected to by wearing this amongst his peers. This isn’t even lack of contentment”

__harbiodun remarked; “Grandma should Swear to God that she didn’t know what’s wrong with this shoe😂😂”

__laura.baby_ penned: “Even your niece won’t accept that shoe when he’s not a Yoruba teacher 😭😂”

enny_hollar_ said: “She want make e dey use am step on satan 😂😂”

onyinyeclaire stated: “I don hear the boy side of story😂😂truly wetin grandma do no good at all”

See below;



ALSO READ: “I celebrate you as you turn a year older my Crown” Kunle Remi pens heartwarming note to his wife on her birthday