US-based Nigerian musician and social media influencer, Speed Darlington has made fun of business mogul, Pascal Okechukwu aka Cubana Chief Priest over the type of bag he uses.

The controversial singer shared a video of Cubana Chief Priest at the airport and wondered why a billionaire would be using children’s school bag.

Speed Darlington spotted the club owner at the arrival section of the airport in Owerri, Imo state and he drew attention to the bag. He noted he uses a designer bag worth 80 dollars approximately (N652 million).

In the clip, Akpi could be seen walking closely behind Cubana Chief Priest who made his way into the airport lobby.

“I am not a billionaire but I am carrying a Louis Vuitton Bag worth N652k, While billionaire Cubana Chief Priest is carry small children school bag,” he said.

Watch the video below:

Reacting,_peaceful_baddie; Chiefpriest is not my spec at all omo God forbid, this man will be eating 18 times a day.

tosinjuls; Wealth is not about spending money on luxury brands. It’s about being rich after you retire

remiopash; That is why you can’t be a billionaire. What is wrong in carrying non branded backpack..

jay_p.emma; If chief priest react now una go begin say he don start

slimdady_berry_; Talk talk nigga😂 Na who dey compete with am you carry 652k bag dey brag who e concern you get R.R ??