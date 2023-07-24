Big Brother Naija housemate, Cross has warned Uriel Oputa not to pursue a love relationship with their housemate Pere and has advised her to fear him.

By the kitchen, Cross and Pere were having a conversation when Uriel arrived and, for no apparent reason, grabbed Pere’s behind.

This started a conversation as Cross started cautioning Uriel Oputa about the kind of player Pere may be.

She might not be able to feel the same way once he handles her, according to Cross, thus she should be afraid of him.

Jokingly, Uriel asked whether she would be moving like a zombie by the time Pere’s done handling her.

Cross stated: “If Pere handles you, you’ll not be able to get yourself for days”

Uriel asked: “Are you serious? I’ll be walking like a zombie”

Pere joked: “Let’s not tell her yet”

See the post below: