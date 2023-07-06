Enioluwa Adeoluwa, a Nigerian social media influencer, was given two large bowls of beans and garri in celebration of his 24th birthday.

Today, July 6, 2023, the fashion entrepreneur turned a new age, and his friends decided to surprise him with a popular local food combination.

When he was sleeping, three men walked into his room and woke him up with hype words while carrying a bag of garri and a mini-bucket of beans.

Enioluwa screamed effeminately as they handed the birthday meal to him and he proceeded to munch it without delay.

The young man could be seen pouring water into the garri bowl, and picking up a spoon to munch the delicacy.

Meanwhile, one of his friends who was doing the work of a hypeman also acted like a money spraying machine and showered the influencer with naira notes.

