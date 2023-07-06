Popular Nigerian social media influencer, Enioluwa is celebrating his birthday today, July 6.

To mark his special day, the content creator took to his Instagram page to share cute photos of himself.

Sharing the birthday photos, Enioluwa described himself as “Superstar Eni”.

The influencer prayed for long life and prosperity.

“Happy Birthday, Superstar Eni!

Live long and prosper always!✨❤️” he wrote.

Enioluwa Prince Adeoluwa was born into the family of Mr. and Mrs. Olufemi Adeoluwa on the 6th of July in the city of Akure in Southwestern Nigeria.

The young man is Nigerian digital creator, actor, commercial model, brand & communications strategist, and influencer.

He is an EU-Africa Ambassador and was appointed to the position in October 2022. He is also the First Brand Ambassador of Crocs Nigeria.

ALSO READ: Lady in tears as she narrates sad experience with suspected kidnapper working as a cab driver