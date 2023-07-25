Renowned Nollywood actress and producer, Toyin Abraham, has opened up on the reason behind her confusing post.

Recall that Toyin Abraham had taken to her official Twitter handle on Sunday night, July 23 to express her state of mind, which many of her fans found concerning.

She wrote;

“I am confused and tired.”

Social media users rush to the comment section with empathy and messages of support, wishing her strength during this time while friends and family called and sent her messages.

Among the messages, a note from a fan deeply touched Toyin Abraham, reassuring the mother of one that everything would be alright.

Taking to her verified Instagram page to clear the air and thank fans for their support and concerns, Toyin Abraham wrote:

“How you guys look out for me amazes me! I have received loads of calls, messages and DMs from my last post and I say thank you for your concern. It is just production stress, cooking for you all again and nothing personal.

To the beautiful lady that dropped this note for me at the bank a few minutes ago, thank you, thank you, and it means a lot to me. Kindly say hiii if you see this message.”