Darlington Okoye aka Speed Darlington, a Nigerian musician based in the United States, has expressed his dissatisfaction with the naira’s depreciating value.

During an Instagram live session, he went on a rant and displayed bundles of naira notes that he had just withdrawn. The rapper claimed that the total value of the stack did not exceed $100.

Speed Darlington said the naira is a disappointing currency because it has no value whatsoever. He went on to tear an N100 note among the bundles and stepped on it.

The internet sensation also picked up some bundles of N200 notes and he was very furious because it amounts to $56, which is what he uses to pay phone bills in the United States when converted to dollars.

He noted how people might see him with heaps of cash and think he would be a good victim to rob without knowing that the money he’s with is not up to the equivalent of 50 dollars.

In reactions;

iampeace_c; Yo! Y’all may get mad at this dude right here as much as you want, his making lots of point. Sad for my our beloved country! That’s the reason why lots off people are leaving the country and becoming citizens in another country. May it not become a ghost town. Amen!

santosp001; Speedy is making a point .. like him or not .. 😂😂😂😂$50 is equivalent to N43k .. Shiii, that’s crazy

walelordson; Hope say u don commot for Nigeria bcos Twitter police is coming for u 😂

essy_55; He said naria is a very very disappointing currency 😂😂😂😂😂