The atmosphere was filled with jubilation as Kunle Afolayan, the acclaimed filmmaker, announced the completion of the second part of his award-winning movie, Anikulapo.

Kunle Afolayan took to his Instagram page to share a video capturing the ecstatic moment when the cast and crew of Anikulapo celebrated the wrap of the movie.

The video showcased renowned actors and actresses like Sola Sobowale and Tunde Kelani, as well as Nollywood stars including Bimbo Ademoye, Kunle Remi, Gabriel Afolayan, and others who were filled with joy at the successful conclusion of the movie shoot.

Sharing the video online, Kunle Afolayan simply wrote, “It’s a Wrap.” The announcement has garnered congratulations and well-wishes from many in the comment section, celebrating the completion of his movie.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW;