One of the estranged wives of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, Queen Ola has sparked reactions on social media with photos from her date night with a mystery lover.

The proud mother of three shared the photos on her official Instagram page with a caption hinting that she was out with her lover.

In reaction, Papaya Ex took to her comments section to pray for her turn to come. She wrote, “God when o.”

Queen Ola’s date night comes after she was caught pleading her case in the comments section of a controversial gossip blog, Gist Lover. The blog had alleged that she was having an affair with MC Oluomo and some top shots in the state.

In a deleted comment, Queen Ola begged for her side of the story to be heard because the relationship she shared with MC Oluomo was beyond the allegations.

She wrote:

“If you don’t want to be biased, Dammy cried to u too and told u all the stories.. u did well, and people contributed for her. I don’t have the boldness to do so. I would have cried to you to do the same for me. Do u think taking care of 3 kids with family is easy even when I was still married to him?”