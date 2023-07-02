Chisom Flower, the young woman who accused Afrobeat musician Davido Adeleke of impregnating her, has received harsh criticism from the singer’s followers.

This comes after Chisom joined the other potential two baby mothers in criticizing the singer for getting them pregnant.

However, the singer’s supporters won’t let her go quietly after accusations that she is a clout seeker.

Reacting, Chisom took to her social media story page to tell off the singer’s followers to leave her alone and stop tagging her as a clout chaser.

“Y’all should leave me de f%ck alone. next!” she wrote while sharing a clip of herself.

In reaction, og_subject_00 noted: “This gal is a big fool see as you de so Davido go leave all this find gals way de US come de put dick for this nirty pussy you are very mad you think Davido na yahoo boys god punish you bastard.. you know go die well”

gylliananthonette said: “Coming out to let everyone know you were a one night stand and remove belle isn’t a flex …you guys will get the clout and followers you so desire but it still isn’t a flex …na the man we blame dha cos na him name ina day chase clout on”

__.koran stated: “So now una Dey use David gain followers Abi , okayyy me too Tiwa Savage don impregnate me , she say she go give me 20 million Naira make I abort the baby 😢”