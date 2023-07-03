A video which surfaced on social media captures the moment a man celebrated his woman by raining money on her.

Although what the occasion was wasn’t known, the man made his wife smile with gratitude by gifting her a framed photo of herself.

He then pulled out wads of 20 naira notes and began showering them on her as she knelt and clung to his legs.

Many have commended her gratitude even though the sum he was spraying her was deemed small by some netizens.

@David portal reacted: “Who else first thinks say na dollar 😂?”

@Teemah 🥰🥰 wrote: “Nah hin way spend naira go spend thousand, at least he give what he have , y some dnt care about their wife ,, enjoy 🥰”

@julie wrote: “I love that the lady is genuinely happy”

@Fancy wrote: “All fingers are not equal at list they’re happy ❤️‍🔥”

Watch the video below: