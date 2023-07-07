Captain Tunde Demuren, the husband Popular radio personality, Toolz, has penned a short but sweet note to her on her birthday today, July 7.

The former pilot took to his Instagram page to share video collage of his moments with his wife.

Captain Demuren revealed that July will always be special to him because of Toolz.

He also professed his undying love for her.

“It’s Our Birthday!!!!! 🎉🥳🎊🎂🎁🥂 … 6th of July will always be special to me because of you! Love you from here to the moon and back. @toolzo

#BirthdayGirl #Cancer #wifey #lover #MyPerson” he wrote.

See his post below:

