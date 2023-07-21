Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Ajibade Oluwatosin, better known by his stage name Mr Eazi, has expressed his pain as he displayed a bill of N8 million at a restaurant.

The singer shared the screenshot via his Snapchat account and called on the owner of the restaurant to explain the excessive bill.

“Jason wanted dead or alive for this”, Mr Eazi captioned the post.

Janemena said: “And I’m on queue in ogbegonogo market trying to get groceries with the last 2k in my akant😢

God really does has his favorites🤧.”

Naijasinglemoms commented: “Oga ooo

Owo COS United Kingdom 🥲🤲🏾🙏🏾.”

Kennie__cruisse said: “That’s someone who works hard for his money. Allow him to complain in peace ooo.”

Chekwubeisaac‘ said: “We really didn’t need to see this Sha. You are enter road go Greece for vacation and you expect to spend N50 before? 😂”

nysc_diary said: “Eazi is an investor, I am guessing he felt he could have used the money for some business venture rather that eating all that 😂😂.”

Kallykuhn wrote: “Small 9k…you are posting it..all these celebrities are low key broke Ooo..😂😂.”

Callmedamy added: “Person net-worth na you take chop food. I shall never be broke.”

Leaddyskincare reacted: “Someone’s POF for UK’s admission 😩😩😩. Omo fingers no just dey equal 😩😔.”

Parker_ojugo added:”You people cannot suffocate us again thank God grocery and floating berry is there to save us.”

