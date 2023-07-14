Nigerian producer cum artiste, Don Jazzy, has revealed that legendary ghetto dancehall star, Daddy Showkey was his role model.

The music executive made this known while appearing as a guest on The Leaderboard podcast hosted by Fisayo Fosudo, noting that he was inspired by Showkey and Baba Fryo to do music while growing up in Ajegunle, Lagos.

Don Jazzy also revealed that he started his music career as an instrumentalist in the church because he couldn’t afford studio sessions then.

According to the Mavin boss; “My music inspiration started from Ajegunle because dem Daddy Showkey, dem Baba Fryo, a lot of all these Ajegunle musicians that we looked up to.

“I used to tell my guys that when I started making music, I pretty much just wanted to blow and be Daddy Showkey because anywhere you went to in the country, you will hear, ‘If you see my mama, hosanna’ or ‘Somebody call my name, Showkey.’

“Trust me, the lyrics are national anthems. I pretty much wanted to do that. So, I used to go to church and play instruments. It was the only place that you can…Unless you want to go to studios which would cost money. At that time, we couldn’t afford to have sessions. So, the best place that you can get free equipment is the church. Instead of doing the ragga, the reggae, you go and do gospel first.”