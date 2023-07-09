Jim Iyke, a seasoned Nollywood actor, has spoken about his failed marriage and the reasons why his wife had left him despite his being an amazing dad to their three children.

During a conversation with Chude Jideowo on his show, the movie actor discussed his previous marriage.

Jim Iyke opened up to his failure as a husband during the interview, and revealed that he had been the reason why his marriage had failed.

He noted that a person can only be mediocre of he lets his emotions overwhelm him, and each time he gets emotional, he usually acts mediocre.

his sparked a debate in the comment section on whether a person can be a good father but yet a terrible husband.

temilolasobola wrote: “So many good fathers but terrible husbands”

micheal__x wrote: “At least he’s owning up to his mistakes. Sure a rare thing to see men of this generation do.”

juliet.u.a wrote: “Therapy should be part of even NYSC programs because so many people walking around broken to the core.”

ayzne_ wrote: “A man can actually be a good father and a good husband”

viola_concept wrote: “Matured man, he owned up to his mistakes. Some guys are really good Dads but terrible husband to the wife. The kids are happy but their mother ain’t.”

ms_leemart wrote: “He has my respect for a fact that he actually owned up to his mistake . Therapy should really be embraced more in this part of the world”

amb_lawrence wrote: “I love how honest he was about his situation. That’s a wise man right there.”