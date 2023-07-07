Popular Nigerian dancer and entertainer, Kafayat Shafau, better known as Kaffy, recently had an exchange with a troll about marriage on the new Threads app.

The former Guinness World Record holder had taken to the newly created platform to share her thoughts on marriage, when a concerned fan opened up about his fears regarding marriage.

“The fear of marriage is the beginning of wisdom

So you can do due diligence,” the divorced mother of two responded.

Reacting to the dancer’s post, the troll lashed out at the dance queen for speaking negatively about marriage and attributed it to her divorce.

Recall that Kaffy opened about leaving her marriage in January 2022 after hinting that her husband, Joseph Ameh, slept with her best friend.

In light of this, the troll wrote, “Nawa ooo,if e no work for you no mean say e no go work for others..marriage is a beautiful thing.”

This didn’t sit well with kaffy and she knocked the troll for trying to shame her with her divorce.

She wrote:

“No one spoke about it not working or not being beautiful and yes mine failed and yours will if care isn’t taken cuz a lot of you ladies wish without realizing you need to learn and marriage though beautiful is a serious matter. Bad relationships Is a major contributor to the decadence of mindset of the community . You learn the best from failure than success. Get your mind out of the clouds and face the reality of what is needed to ensure you even are yoked right. I am not ur enemy!”

See the exchange below: